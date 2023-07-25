Episode 6 - The Joker [AUDIO]

Mythology speaks of a trickster who enters into our lives and tempts us to eat the forbidden fruit. Learn how civilizations rise and fall from my latest episode, enjoy.

1:48:50 Queen Elizabeth 1 era marked the rewriting of the History books and also the re-drafting of maps. Before then, all world maps included Earth's magnetic Ley-lines. Queen Elizabeth entrusted John Dee (the original 007, a mage) to re-draw the world map and Dee contracted Mercator who went on erasing Earth's energy grid.

The relationships between the royals and magicians has continued till today with the most recent one being Queen Elizabeth 2 and Jimmy Saville. These mages with clairvoyance organize soul summoning rituals in order to reincarnate the dead into new vessels.



Also during this period, a lot of marvelous ancient structures were claimed to have been designed and constructed, e.g. Michelangelo is claimed to have designed the St Peter's Basilica, LOL... Many years down the line, earthquakes and fires burnt many cities to the ground, thus destroying the Old World and establishing new building codes. E.g. the Concrete Society was founded after the San Francisco earthquake and fire. We're still in a reset and the use of Terrorism has become the most recent method of destroying evidence of the old world. New materials such as Graphene (500x stronger than steel) are set to take over the construction industry, but remember Graphene is an efficient absorber and transmitter of Radiation.



Tip,

