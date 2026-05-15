AJN Live - Deep State Democrat Plan To Steal The 2026 Midterms, Impeach President Trump & JD Vance, And Install Hakeem Jeffries As President EXPOSED - 5-14-2026

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"We Have An Election Emergency In The United States! I'm Asking The President To DECLARE The Emergency!" Deep State Democrat Plan To Steal The 2026 Midterms, Impeach President Trump & JD Vance, And Install Hakeem Jeffries As President EXPOSED! Trump Lawyer/Confidant Peter Ticktin Joins Alex Jones To Share Exclusive Intel On Reports Of Trump Looking To Invoke A Wide Range Of Civil Emergencies Ahead of The Midterms & Coming Economic Collapse! PLUS, Ticktin Is Being Strongly Considered By The President To Serve As The Next US Attorney General!