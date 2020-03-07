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ΣΧΕΔΙΟ KALERGI
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1044 views • March 07, 2020
1ο. Ζητώ συγνώμη για τον υπόκωφο θόρυβο στο υπόβαθρο στα
πρώτα λεπτά του βίντεο, είναι ο ανεμιστήρας που δεν έσβησα
γιατί έλιωνα από τη ζέστη
2ο. την προεδρο της Λετονίας Vaira Vike-Freiberga την έκανα
άντρα (είπα "ο") στη βιασύνη μου και δεν προλάβαινα (διάφορα
τρεχάματα)να κάνω νέα εγγραφή για αυτή τη μικρή παραδρομή
3ο και κυριότερο: Το σχετικό άρθρο
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=286693#p286693
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
πρώτα λεπτά του βίντεο, είναι ο ανεμιστήρας που δεν έσβησα
γιατί έλιωνα από τη ζέστη
2ο. την προεδρο της Λετονίας Vaira Vike-Freiberga την έκανα
άντρα (είπα "ο") στη βιασύνη μου και δεν προλάβαινα (διάφορα
τρεχάματα)να κάνω νέα εγγραφή για αυτή τη μικρή παραδρομή
3ο και κυριότερο: Το σχετικό άρθρο
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=286693#p286693
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
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