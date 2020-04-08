SHARE THIS NOW: TROOPS ARE ROLLING WITH SCHOOL BUSES

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TIME TO WAKE UP WAY TO MANY CHANNELS ARENT SEEING THIS FOR WHAT IT IS. BUT ITS ABSOLUTELY STARTING AND WORRYING ABOUT 5G, BIO WEAPONS ETC ETC ETC THEY ARE NOW ROLLING IT OUT IN THE OPEN. WTF UP
RFB