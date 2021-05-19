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EUA, Federal Law and You: Know Your Rights
WalkInVerse
WalkInVerse
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61 views • May 19, 2021
Report #41, "EUA, Federal Law and You."

In this report we will look at the EUA, Federal Law and how it affects you as we answer the question, "Can they force you into an experimental medical procedure?"

Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.

Get a free copy of the report as an e-book or pdf, sign up for my newsletter.
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To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse

For full research with reference, visit me on my website.

Thank you and enjoy the episode.
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Everything We Hoped For on Audioblocks.
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