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EUA, Federal Law and You: Know Your Rights
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61 views • May 19, 2021
Report #41, "EUA, Federal Law and You."
In this report we will look at the EUA, Federal Law and how it affects you as we answer the question, "Can they force you into an experimental medical procedure?"
Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.
Get a free copy of the report as an e-book or pdf, sign up for my newsletter.
https://BookHip.com/KAFMSHT
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
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Music by:
Art of silence by uniq
https://soundcloud.com/uniqofficial
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com
Everything We Hoped For on Audioblocks.
In this report we will look at the EUA, Federal Law and how it affects you as we answer the question, "Can they force you into an experimental medical procedure?"
Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.
Get a free copy of the report as an e-book or pdf, sign up for my newsletter.
https://BookHip.com/KAFMSHT
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
Real-Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Odysee >> https://odysee.com/@walkinverse:2
Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/walkinverse
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse
Social Media
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
Music by:
Art of silence by uniq
https://soundcloud.com/uniqofficial
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com
Everything We Hoped For on Audioblocks.
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