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The Patriot Hour (Mike): 'Dead Man’s Switch' [25.06.2021]
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224 views • June 27, 2021
Note: I been following Mike since early 2020, he also got his YT channel deleted.
Michael T Andrews : The Patriot Hour Show
Disabled Veteran owned and operated. With a limited fixed budget.
The Patriot Hour is a show has only 1 agenda for it's viewers.
To help spread truth and promote freemdom and liberty for everyone.
A passion by many of veterans.
This is a means for me to help many and a way to help myself too.
I'm in need of some new gear to help keep this whole project in motion and going foward.
We are being dropped the highest level of intel to every be released publicly in the history of the world.
And it takes constant upgrades Computers/cameras/mics/ wiring etc.
We are making due with mostly all of borrowed/given and or used bought gear.
But we are blessed to have it as of now. So we can do what we are doing currently.
I am so beyond blessed already. Thank you for reading this. For taking the time.
And Thank you, all my fellow Patriots.
God bless each and everyone of you now & always.
We stand strong. And even stronger together. #PatriotsInControl
By PatriotHourAdmin
JUN 25, 2021
https://www.thepatriothour.tv/2021/06/25/dead-mans-switch/
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/_/v/c/6/_vc6b.gaa.mp4
https://www.facebook.com/michaelt.andrews.5
Michael T Andrews : The Patriot Hour Show
Disabled Veteran owned and operated. With a limited fixed budget.
The Patriot Hour is a show has only 1 agenda for it's viewers.
To help spread truth and promote freemdom and liberty for everyone.
A passion by many of veterans.
This is a means for me to help many and a way to help myself too.
I'm in need of some new gear to help keep this whole project in motion and going foward.
We are being dropped the highest level of intel to every be released publicly in the history of the world.
And it takes constant upgrades Computers/cameras/mics/ wiring etc.
We are making due with mostly all of borrowed/given and or used bought gear.
But we are blessed to have it as of now. So we can do what we are doing currently.
I am so beyond blessed already. Thank you for reading this. For taking the time.
And Thank you, all my fellow Patriots.
God bless each and everyone of you now & always.
We stand strong. And even stronger together. #PatriotsInControl
By PatriotHourAdmin
JUN 25, 2021
https://www.thepatriothour.tv/2021/06/25/dead-mans-switch/
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/_/v/c/6/_vc6b.gaa.mp4
https://www.facebook.com/michaelt.andrews.5
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