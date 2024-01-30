The patents prove COVID 19 came from French bio lab Institute Pasteur, French citizens released COVID 19 near Wuhan China.
173 views
•
Published 13 hours ago
•
French scientist Dr. Frederick Tangy, is the father of COVID 19 bio weapon product.
Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos