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EPISODE 265: FOOD WARS
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808 views • April 29, 2022
Rise of The Vaccine-Informed; New Study Exposes Mask Fail; Hepatitis Outbreak in Kids; Are You Prepared for The Food Wars?; What To Know About Rising Inflation; Farm to Your Table
Guests: Shad Sullivan, Catherine Austin Fitts, Max Kane
Guests: Shad Sullivan, Catherine Austin Fitts, Max Kane
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