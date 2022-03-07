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VN Musk Free Speech, Zelensky False Flag?, Gas Prices, US Biolabs, Fed Paid Media Push Vax, 3.07
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PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
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Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
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TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Donor Special Mentions (Vigilant Warriors)
• Marty
Featured Content:
Ryan
Documents Reveal Hundreds of Media Companies, Including Conservative Media, were Paid by Federal Government to Promote the COVID-19 Vaccines
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/07/documents-reveal-hundreds-of-media-companies-including-conservative-media-were-paid-by-federal-government-to-promote-the-covid-19-vaccines/
Fact or Fiction? Russia Publishes Documents that Show Ukraine Was Working on Biological Testing Near Russian Border
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/07/fact-or-fiction-russia-publishes-documents-that-show-ukraine-was-working-on-biological-testing-near-russian-border/
BREAKING: Capitol Police Issue Emergency Declaration Over ‘People’s Convoy’ Trucker Protest
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/07/breaking-capitol-police-issue-emergency-declaration-over-peoples-convoy-trucker-protest/
Justin
*Possible* Evidence of crimes against Humanity from the Zelensky government.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107912282998810755
• This story is not confirmed. That said, it isn’t disproven either.
Governments Pressure Elon Musk to Turn His Assets Against Russia, But He Makes a Big Stand for Free Speech
https://beckernews.com/russian-ministry-of-defense-claims-it-has-evidence-of-u-s-funded-bioweapons-labs-in-ukraine-44303/
Russian Cats Get Canceled
https://summit.news/2022/03/04/russian-cats-get-cancelled/
Biden in 1997 saying that the only thing that could provoke a "vigorous and hostile" Russian response would be if NATO expanded as far as the Baltic states.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107915948102423034
Rapidfire
U.S. Crude Soars Above $130 a Barrel
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/03/06/u-s-crude-soars-above-130-a-barrel/
White House Rejects Idea of Boosting Domestic Oil Production to Lower Gas Prices
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/07/white-house-rejects-idea-of-boosting-domestic-oil-production-to-lower-gas-prices/
• Great reset agenda moving at pace.
Russia's central bank resumes buying gold from domestic producers as sanctions bite
https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2022/03/07/russias-central-bank-resumes-buying-gold-from-domestic-producers-as-sanctions-bite/
Vigilante group Anonymous hacks Russian state TV with banned Ukraine footage
https://nypost.com/2022/03/07/anonymous-hacks-russian-state-tv-with-footage-of-ukraine-war/
Russian Banks to Replace VISA and Mastercard with New “Mir” System in Partnership with China’s Union Pay
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/russian-banks-replace-visa-mastercard-new-mri-system-partnership-chinas-union-pay/
Clinton Global Initiative Reactivated After Long Hiatus
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/06/clinton-global-initiative-reactivated-long-hiatus/
Governments Pressure Elon Musk to Turn His Assets Against Russia, But He Makes a Big Stand for Free Speech
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/governments-pressure-elon-musk-turn-assets-russia-makes-big-stand-free-speech
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Simon Esler & Amanda O'Donovan: Inside Trudeau's Lie & the Freedom Convoy
https://rumble.com/vvlyow-interview-simon-esler-and-amanda-odonovan-inside-trudeaus-lie-and-the-freed.html
PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Donor Special Mentions (Vigilant Warriors)
• Marty
Featured Content:
Ryan
Documents Reveal Hundreds of Media Companies, Including Conservative Media, were Paid by Federal Government to Promote the COVID-19 Vaccines
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/07/documents-reveal-hundreds-of-media-companies-including-conservative-media-were-paid-by-federal-government-to-promote-the-covid-19-vaccines/
Fact or Fiction? Russia Publishes Documents that Show Ukraine Was Working on Biological Testing Near Russian Border
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/07/fact-or-fiction-russia-publishes-documents-that-show-ukraine-was-working-on-biological-testing-near-russian-border/
BREAKING: Capitol Police Issue Emergency Declaration Over ‘People’s Convoy’ Trucker Protest
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/03/07/breaking-capitol-police-issue-emergency-declaration-over-peoples-convoy-trucker-protest/
Justin
*Possible* Evidence of crimes against Humanity from the Zelensky government.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107912282998810755
• This story is not confirmed. That said, it isn’t disproven either.
Governments Pressure Elon Musk to Turn His Assets Against Russia, But He Makes a Big Stand for Free Speech
https://beckernews.com/russian-ministry-of-defense-claims-it-has-evidence-of-u-s-funded-bioweapons-labs-in-ukraine-44303/
Russian Cats Get Canceled
https://summit.news/2022/03/04/russian-cats-get-cancelled/
Biden in 1997 saying that the only thing that could provoke a "vigorous and hostile" Russian response would be if NATO expanded as far as the Baltic states.
https://gab.com/stillnessinthestorm/posts/107915948102423034
Rapidfire
U.S. Crude Soars Above $130 a Barrel
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/03/06/u-s-crude-soars-above-130-a-barrel/
White House Rejects Idea of Boosting Domestic Oil Production to Lower Gas Prices
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/07/white-house-rejects-idea-of-boosting-domestic-oil-production-to-lower-gas-prices/
• Great reset agenda moving at pace.
Russia's central bank resumes buying gold from domestic producers as sanctions bite
https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2022/03/07/russias-central-bank-resumes-buying-gold-from-domestic-producers-as-sanctions-bite/
Vigilante group Anonymous hacks Russian state TV with banned Ukraine footage
https://nypost.com/2022/03/07/anonymous-hacks-russian-state-tv-with-footage-of-ukraine-war/
Russian Banks to Replace VISA and Mastercard with New “Mir” System in Partnership with China’s Union Pay
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/russian-banks-replace-visa-mastercard-new-mri-system-partnership-chinas-union-pay/
Clinton Global Initiative Reactivated After Long Hiatus
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/03/06/clinton-global-initiative-reactivated-long-hiatus/
Governments Pressure Elon Musk to Turn His Assets Against Russia, But He Makes a Big Stand for Free Speech
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/governments-pressure-elon-musk-turn-assets-russia-makes-big-stand-free-speech
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Simon Esler & Amanda O'Donovan: Inside Trudeau's Lie & the Freedom Convoy
https://rumble.com/vvlyow-interview-simon-esler-and-amanda-odonovan-inside-trudeaus-lie-and-the-freed.html
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