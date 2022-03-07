VN Musk Free Speech, Zelensky False Flag?, Gas Prices, US Biolabs, Fed Paid Media Push Vax, 3.07

20% OFF for 7 DAYS! (Starts Tuesday)PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness WristbandBooks of the Week• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior ProfilingTODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China WinDonor Special Mentions (Vigilant Warriors)• MartyFeatured Content:RyanDocuments Reveal Hundreds of Media Companies, Including Conservative Media, were Paid by Federal Government to Promote the COVID-19 VaccinesFact or Fiction? Russia Publishes Documents that Show Ukraine Was Working on Biological Testing Near Russian BorderBREAKING: Capitol Police Issue Emergency Declaration Over ‘People’s Convoy’ Trucker ProtestJustin*Possible* Evidence of crimes against Humanity from the Zelensky government.• This story is not confirmed. That said, it isn’t disproven either.Governments Pressure Elon Musk to Turn His Assets Against Russia, But He Makes a Big Stand for Free SpeechRussian Cats Get CanceledBiden in 1997 saying that the only thing that could provoke a "vigorous and hostile" Russian response would be if NATO expanded as far as the Baltic states.RapidfireU.S. Crude Soars Above $130 a BarrelWhite House Rejects Idea of Boosting Domestic Oil Production to Lower Gas Prices• Great reset agenda moving at pace.Russia's central bank resumes buying gold from domestic producers as sanctions biteVigilante group Anonymous hacks Russian state TV with banned Ukraine footageRussian Banks to Replace VISA and Mastercard with New “Mir” System in Partnership with China’s Union PayClinton Global Initiative Reactivated After Long HiatusGovernments Pressure Elon Musk to Turn His Assets Against Russia, But He Makes a Big Stand for Free SpeechOur Latest Interviews:INTERVIEW: Simon Esler & Amanda O'Donovan: Inside Trudeau's Lie & the Freedom Convoy