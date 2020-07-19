© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bevelyn Beatty Paints Over TWO More Black Lives Matter Murals Hours After Being Released By NYPD Part 2
Follow
1
Share
Report
70 views • July 19, 2020
After being arrested on Saturday afternoon for painting over the state-sanctioned Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower in New York City, Bevelyn Beatty and her friends made late night visits to paint over the street lettering in Brooklyn and Harlem.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.