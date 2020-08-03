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I'm Still Alive....And I'm Working on Some Big Things!
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41 views • August 03, 2020
Hey guys! This is just a quick video to let you guys know that I have no given up the fight. I have been working on a project that will be more proactive than just putting out videos and information (although that will continue). I have some things in the works, so stay tuned.
You can still subscribe to me:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://www.gab.com/millennialmikey
Steemit: https://www.steemit.com/@millennialmikey
You can still subscribe to me:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://www.gab.com/millennialmikey
Steemit: https://www.steemit.com/@millennialmikey
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