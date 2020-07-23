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How to Help the Earth
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8 views • July 23, 2020
Earth Day reminds us of our collective need to protect the environment, the Earth, and its resources for future generations. Making environmentally friendly choices is something everyone can do. In fact, there are many small initiatives you can take to live every day like it’s Earth Day. What commitments have you made? Leave a comment below and share your thoughts with us.
Read about “30 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Every Day" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/earthday-19
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🌎Earth Day Sale ➤➤ http://ghc.us/earthday2019-yt
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Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
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Memorial Park Conservancy: https://www.memorialparkconservancy.org/
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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#EarthDay
#GlobalHealingCenter
#EarthDayTips
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#Environment
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#Recycling
#Planet
#Houston
#Conservancy
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#GreenLiving
#LiveHealthy
#GoGreen
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Read about “30 Ways to Celebrate Earth Day Every Day" here: ➤➤ http://ghc.us/earthday-19
------
🌎Earth Day Sale ➤➤ http://ghc.us/earthday2019-yt
------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Sign up for our monthly Live Healthy newsletter: http://ghc.us/22r
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
Memorial Park Conservancy: https://www.memorialparkconservancy.org/
-------
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Live Healthier with Our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
#EarthDay
#GlobalHealingCenter
#EarthDayTips
#DrGroup
#Environment
#Earth
#Recycling
#Planet
#Houston
#Conservancy
#Houston
#GreenLiving
#LiveHealthy
#GoGreen
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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