Cosmic Awareness - The Same Force Who Spoke Through Edgar Cayce! Part 2 October 6, 2015

Alexandra Meadors and Will Berlinghof share an amazing interview reviewing current events around the world and what we can look forward to with Wave X's arrival September 28th and 29th. We knew this was an important interview as the first one was "erased" by the government goons! So after five plus hours, we finally got 'er done. You will hear all sorts of details on how one channels, psy-ops through channeling, and how Cosmic Awareness finally shared Itself through Will as it's conduit. Cosmic Awareness comes through with clarity and purpose, sharing messages we all truly need to hear and assimilate as members of the enlightened spiritual community.



You will hear information on Pope Francis, The Vatican, the ET's behind the Vatican, the US Government, politicians and their alliances, timelines, the black arts, Ratzinger, China, Russia, the United States, Syria, and the role they are playing in the unfolding of this new world. They also discuss Wave X and its ultimate effects on the planet. You definitely don't want to miss this one!