Airplane View: Yesterday's launches from Iran to Israel

Yesterday's launches from Iran to Israel filmed from an airplane
The Iranian's claim 200 missiles were fired at Israel.

⚡️American ships in the Mediterranean Sea shot down several missiles during Iran's attack on Israel, the Washington Post reported, citing US officials.
Earlier, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported that US ships were unable to intercept Iranian missiles.