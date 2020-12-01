Changes in Cannabis Consumer Behavior

Consumers are not changing their product type preferences to a large degree. 21% of consumers now report reducing inhalable usage, while 35% of consumers indicated using more edible products, which appears to be less about harm reduction and more about variety and general usage increase.Younger consumers are the most likely of all age groups to increase their cannabis usage, with 49% of Millennials saying they have increased cannabis usages. Not surprisingly, those already using cannabis 5+ days per week are the most likely to have increased their usage, with 52% doing so.In March, 30% of cannabis consumers planned on reducing their cannabis spending. In July, 37% said they had reduced spending, but 56% had increased spending. 45% of all US cannabis consumers report switching from shopping at physical dispensaries to delivery or online ordering.------------ Contents of this video -----------00:00 - Intro00:40 - increase use by generation04:34 - usage rates06:37 - changes in product types used09:22 - purchase location changes11:57 - cannabis spending changes15:20 - flower use changesShow Notes:Buying CBD During a Pandemic: channel & consumer trendsHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 588 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.