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“I Never Expected to Be a Prisoner of War in My Own Country” – Jan. 6 Political Prisoner Jeremy Brown
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81 views • October 13, 2021
“I Never Expected to Be a Prisoner of War in My Own Country” – Jan. 6 Political Prisoner & Green Beret Jeremy Brown Calls Gateway Pundit from Florida Jail

On September 30, the 40 to 60 agents from the FBI, DOJ and local police raided retired Army Ranger Jeremy Brown’s home and arrested Jeremy in Florida. The charge was misdemanor trespassing from an event he attended 10 months earlier. We were notified by his family and an attorney following the raid.

The FBI searched Jeremy’s home, RV, and trailer. And then they arrested Jeremy and took him away.

Jeremy Brown is a Green Beret and former Republican candidate for Congress in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. Brown served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the rank of Special Forces Master Sergeant.

Jeremy Brown NEVER entered the US Capitol on January 6. His crime was refusing to be an FBI informant.

After 20 years of active duty I never expected to be a prisoner of war in my own country but here we are so I’m going to make the most of it.

* There is no way they will give me a bond. They are treating me like a domestic terrorist… The federal government will not likely let me out of jail because they know exactly what I’ll do and that is to continue to scream from the mountains that this is going on. And I’ll warn Americans that this is what happens when your federal government comes to you and wants to infiltrate law-abiding citizens and you refuse and you start to tell the public about their corruption.

full article:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/anyone-stands-agenda-will-taken-jan-6-political-prisoner-jeremy-brown-calls-gateway-pundit-florida-jail-audio/

SUPPORT Jeremy's fundraising
https://www.givesendgo.com/JeremyBrownDefense
Keywords
political prisonerjan 6capitol breachfbi assets
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