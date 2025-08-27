© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE Coverage Of Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting!
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-live-doj-digging-into-biden-fbis-destruction-of-damning-documents-to-protect-deep-state-thugs-comey-brennan
--------------------
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: FBI Sources Tell Infowars That The Shooter Was A Trans Identified Male!
https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-exclusive-fbi-sources-tell-infowars-that-the-shooter-was-a-trans-identified-male
----------------
INFOWARS LIVE