Vladimir Kozin: Western & Eastern Blocs Fast Approaching Third World War

Dr. Vladimir Kozin discusses the Ukraine conflict and explains that Kiev and NATO are the aggressors against the Russian Federation. The U.S. is threatening the use of nuclear weapons on NATO's eastern flank and has abrogated all arms control agreements. There is little no communication between either side. The Pentagon has stated this war of attrition will continue for at least five years. The western and eastern blocs are fast approaching a Third World War. He comments on Western "state terrorism" (e.g. Nord Stream), Color Revolutions, and believes COVID-19 was a U.S. biological weapon. The West seeks a strategic Russian defeat but Dr. Kozin believes Moscow will win.





About Dr. Vladimir Kozin

Dr. Vladimir Kozin is a member of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences; member of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences; Vice President of the Russian National Institute for Global Security Research; Winner of Colonel-General Varfolomei Korobushin Reward (Russian Strategic Missiles Forces) and Russian Academy of Natural Sciences Reward; and a Leading Expert at the Center for Military-Political Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).





