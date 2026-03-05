THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 100: The Greatest Story Ever Told

King Solomon was a mixed bag with his embrace of God and the Luciferian agenda. His reign marked the peak of Israel’s golden age, but Solomon’s sins were so great that God split the kingdom after his death and the glory that once was Israel was forever lost as the northern and southern kingdoms were eventually conquered by the Assyrians and the Babylonians.

A remnant returned from Babylon to rebuild the temple and Jerusalem. God was silent for over four centuries as the Greeks rose to prominence, followed by the Romans, during which there was infighting among the remnant. Then the time finally arrived for the Redeemer promised so long ago to Adam.

The origin of mankind’s Savior planned in eternity past was finally fulfilled when the Son of God was incarnated to a virgin. Humanity’s redemption would conclude with a stunning ending when the God-man was crucified some 33.5 years later. It was the end of the beginning when the Son of God was resurrected three days later, forever defeating Lucifer and sealing his fate in the Lake of Fire.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1902.pdf

RLJ-1902 -- MARCH 5, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



