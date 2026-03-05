BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 100: The Greatest Story Ever Told
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 day ago

King Solomon was a mixed bag with his embrace of God and the Luciferian agenda. His reign marked the peak of Israel’s golden age, but Solomon’s sins were so great that God split the kingdom after his death and the glory that once was Israel was forever lost as the northern and southern kingdoms were eventually conquered by the Assyrians and the Babylonians.

A remnant returned from Babylon to rebuild the temple and Jerusalem. God was silent for over four centuries as the Greeks rose to prominence, followed by the Romans, during which there was infighting among the remnant. Then the time finally arrived for the Redeemer promised so long ago to Adam.

The origin of mankind’s Savior planned in eternity past was finally fulfilled when the Son of God was incarnated to a virgin. Humanity’s redemption would conclude with a stunning ending when the God-man was crucified some 33.5 years later. It was the end of the beginning when the Son of God was resurrected three days later, forever defeating Lucifer and sealing his fate in the Lake of Fire.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1902.pdf

RLJ-1902 -- MARCH 5, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
godsaviorjerusalemisraelbabylonresurrectiontempleeternityson of godlake of fireremnantredeemerluciferluciferian agendaredemptioncrucifiedassyriansking solomonbabyloniansincarnatednorthern kingdomssouthern kingdoms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

The Last Bastion: Texas as the blueprint against global tyranny

Ramon Tomey
DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

Laura Harris
Global evacuation chaos: Nations scramble to repatriate citizens as Middle East conflict worsens

Global evacuation chaos: Nations scramble to repatriate citizens as Middle East conflict worsens

Ramon Tomey
Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Kevin Hughes
Global energy markets reel as Middle East conflict reaches a boiling point

Global energy markets reel as Middle East conflict reaches a boiling point

Cassie B.
Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents&#8217; rights

Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents’ rights

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy