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Canada:-Trudeau's Brother Joins Truckers, Love Thy Neighbor, Stop Tyranny,Starts3:30
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10 views • February 09, 2022
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brother Kyle Kemper has a message for Canada and the world. He warns his brother that Canada is UNITING for Freedom and is sick and tired of ALL the Lies and deception from their PUPPET "Leaders". He reports that the people protesting in Canada are keeping things VERY peaceful AND Clean... but that the Corporate Media is reporting and trying to fan the flames of fear, LIES, and deception. Canada is going to remain strong in this battle that the rest of the world is watching. So many other coutries in the world are having truckers convoys in solidarity and protest of their tyrannical leaders. Love Thy Neighbor -- Stop Tyranny !
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