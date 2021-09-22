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Beware of the Hospital Proto-Kill
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368 views • September 22, 2021
Rumble — God’s medicine is better than the Satanic Proto-KILLS of the CDC! Rachel Celler, RN, “the Forensic Nurse” shares life-saving information for prevention and healing in this dangerous age of Medical Murder. The fear of The LORD is the beginning of wisdom.
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Protocol for Peroxide Nebulizing
https://cf5e727d-d02d-4d71-89ff-9fe2d3ad957f.filesusr.com/ugd/adf864_cc5004cfa84a46d3b1a0338d4308c42c.pdf
Christian Apparel
kjvprepper.com
Rachel Celler, RN
TheForensicNurse.org
Official Truthdealer Radio Coffee Mug
https://www.kjvprepper.com/product/jesus-lord-truthdealer-radio-11-oz-ceramic-coffee-mug/
Support this program
http://www.truthdealer-radio.com/support-this-program/
Protocol for Peroxide Nebulizing
https://cf5e727d-d02d-4d71-89ff-9fe2d3ad957f.filesusr.com/ugd/adf864_cc5004cfa84a46d3b1a0338d4308c42c.pdf
Christian Apparel
kjvprepper.com
Rachel Celler, RN
TheForensicNurse.org
Official Truthdealer Radio Coffee Mug
https://www.kjvprepper.com/product/jesus-lord-truthdealer-radio-11-oz-ceramic-coffee-mug/
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