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How Rome became the primary vehicle for Satan's kingdom on earth
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36 views • August 27, 2020
This 36-minute message explains how the Roman Empire made repeated wrong turns throughout history as they rejected the truth of God's Word and moved into deeper and deeper spiritual darkness. As a result, they became the primary vehicle through which Satan's kingdom operates on earth today, causing much turmoil, destruction and suffering for many people.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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