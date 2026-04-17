LARKEN ROSE - A MESSAGE TO THE VOTING CATTLE

In my opinion, this video should be a REQUIRED WATCHING for all Americans.

And to be honest, every MAN should watch this, American or not.





You were born into a world of FICTION which has been taught to you as truth!

What they claim is "LAW" is actually only "Statutes and Codes"





You were born into #Slavery because your parents and grandparents were deceived by some Luciferian criminal scumbags!





The good news is these people do NOT have "DOMINION" over you!

YOU have every bit as much "Authority" as any "government" actor, matter of fact, since YOU ARE THEIR BOSS (Supposedly) you have more!





Please like and share the video

Every man needs to hear this message!





original video: https://youtu.be/t5FNDRgPOLs