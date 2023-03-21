Create New Account
War & civil unrest What could happen if the BANKS COLLAPSE?
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
March 20, 2023


 Mar 20, 2023

Glenn doesn’t believe America’s recent banking crisis is the big one he’s been warning about…but that one still may be just around the corner. And the numbers he shares in this clip at least show that the big banks aren’t looking good. So, what’s next? In this clip, Glenn details several scenarios — like war and massive, civil unrest — that could occur if and when the banks collapse. He explains why bank failures could lead to a central bank digital coin and also why you MUST not panic: ‘Panic makes this whole thing happen…’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFKyxz5KRzE

collapsewarcivil unrestglenn beckbanksbank failuresbanking crisiscbdccentral bank digital coin

