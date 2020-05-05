Coronavirus: Fake 'Scare' Coverage And Overkill Response

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When the history of this coronavirus scare is written, it should note how wildly inaccurate were the projections of the "experts" and what a draconian response was put in place based on bad data. When the deaths did not add up to projections, the authorities started massively cooking the books, counting every "probable" covid death as a covid death. While the US accused China and Iran of misreporting the numbers, the US is doing the same thing on a much larger scale. Meanwhile new scare stories are released in the compliant media every day warning of dire consequences if we dare to re-open any part of the economy. How much of this is enough?