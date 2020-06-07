KMN zeigt hier viele Clips von Schwarzer Gewalt gegen Weiß, die sich alle erst ereignet haben.

Die Szenen sind so verstörend, da dies keine Kämpfe Mann gegen Mann sind.

Ein Dutzend oder mehr stürzen sich auf einen einzigen weißen Mann, und prügeln so lange auf ihn ein, bis er sich nicht mehr rührt.



Von den meisten dieser Vorfälle, weiß man noch nicht einmal, ob diese Leute das überlebt haben, oder wie es ihnen geht.



DENN HIER SCHAUEN ALLE MEDIEN IM GANZEN WESTEN WEG.



Darüber berichtet niemand rauf und runter. Aber über Floyd, da weiß jetzt jedes Kind Bescheid.



Das man Weiße steinigt, vor ihrer eigenen Haustür oder Geschäft, darüber berichtet NIEMAND.



Permanentes Schweigen. Es kann einen nur noch anwidern was sich hier abspielt . . .



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America in Flames



KMN shows many clips of black violence against white, all of which have just happened.

The scenes are so disturbing as these are not one-on-one fights.

A dozen or more pounce on a single white man and beat him until he stops moving.



Most of these incidents do not even know if these people survived or how they are.



BECAUSE ALL MEDIA LOOK WAY AWAY HERE.



Nobody reports about it up and down. But about Floyd, every child knows now.



Nobody reports that people whitewash in front of their own front door or shop.



Permanent silence. It can only disgust you what is going on here. . .