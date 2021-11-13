Abby Martin Confronts Nancy Pelosi Over Pentagon Spending at COP26

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Abby Martin confronts Speaker Nancy Pelosi about why she presided over a massive increase to the Pentagon budget, a larger polluter than 140 countries combined and exempt from climate negotiations, while touting "historic" progress on climate change at Glasgow's COP26.
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