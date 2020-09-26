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KYLE RITTENHOUSE: THE TRUTH IN 11 MINUTES - FIGHT BACK.LAW (VIDEO)
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74 views • September 26, 2020
All Americans need to stand up for KYLE RITTENHOUSE, the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution, and your Right to Self-Defense. Another World War, Civil War, or American Revolution is on the horizon where most Americans will be using firearms for self-defense and survival. EVERY CITIZEN HAS THE EXACT SAME RIGHT TO SELF-DEFENSE AS ANY COP OR MILITARY IN AMERICA. In fact, you even have the right to self-defense from all enemies both Foreign and Domestic which includes ORDER FOLLOWING Cops and Military that are violating the US Constitution and threatening your life, so ANTIFA and BLM Terrorists do not have more protections than them. If you are still UNCONSCIOUS, then you are clueless and TRUTH is outside your ability to COMPREHEND, but if your are AWAKE right now, you should be acquiring and STOCKPILING guns and ammo as fast as you can find them, because YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT. Stand by to stand by, the NEW WORLD ORDER will be kicking down your door before you know it. I hope everyone is taking this time right now to at least PREPARE FOR THE WORST, and THEN YOU CAN HOPE FOR THE BEST!
KYLE RITTENHOUSE Legal Defense Fund (DONATE NOW)
http://fightback.law/donate/
Note: I am a 33 year retired Deputy Sheriff, 28 year retired Army Sergeant Major, and was a College Professor for 8 years. Most Americans are not able to comprehend what is going to happen during the planned New World Order take-over. On-duty Law Enforcement and active duty Military WILL FOLLOW ORDERS, so let's hope they are ordered to fight with the citizen slaves against the United Nationals NWO, but sadly I don't see that happening. Simply look around the USA and the rest of the world right now, they are attacking the people that are AWAKE to the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic; THEY ARE NOT GOING AFTER THE TERRORIST GROUPS KNOWN AS ANTIFA AND BLM SINCE THEY ARE A TOOL FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA. Here we see Kyle Rittenhouse being arrested and charged for multiple counts of murder while defending his own life, yet the REAL terrorists are burning down many cities right now and attacking innocent people without a second thought.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
GoFundMe deletes fundraiser for accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, promotes campaign for his victim (Article)
https://www.rt.com/usa/499210-gofundme-deletes-kyle-rittenhouse-fundraiser/
National Foundation for Gun Rights raises $50K to 'support' Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse (Article)
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/09/17/kyle-rittenhouse-kenosha-shooter-national-foundation-gun-rights/3487932001/
Update. Fundraising Sites Raises over $900,000 for Kyle Rittenhouse as Gofundme Block Support & Delete Campaigns (Article)
https://pulpitandpen.org/2020/09/01/christian-fundraising-site-raises-over-250000-for-kyle-rittenhouse-as-gofundme-block-support-delete-campaigns/
KYLE RITTENHOUSE Legal Defense Fund (DONATE NOW)
http://fightback.law/donate/
Fight Back
http://fightback.law/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
KYLE RITTENHOUSE Legal Defense Fund (DONATE NOW)
http://fightback.law/donate/
Note: I am a 33 year retired Deputy Sheriff, 28 year retired Army Sergeant Major, and was a College Professor for 8 years. Most Americans are not able to comprehend what is going to happen during the planned New World Order take-over. On-duty Law Enforcement and active duty Military WILL FOLLOW ORDERS, so let's hope they are ordered to fight with the citizen slaves against the United Nationals NWO, but sadly I don't see that happening. Simply look around the USA and the rest of the world right now, they are attacking the people that are AWAKE to the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic; THEY ARE NOT GOING AFTER THE TERRORIST GROUPS KNOWN AS ANTIFA AND BLM SINCE THEY ARE A TOOL FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA. Here we see Kyle Rittenhouse being arrested and charged for multiple counts of murder while defending his own life, yet the REAL terrorists are burning down many cities right now and attacking innocent people without a second thought.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
GoFundMe deletes fundraiser for accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, promotes campaign for his victim (Article)
https://www.rt.com/usa/499210-gofundme-deletes-kyle-rittenhouse-fundraiser/
National Foundation for Gun Rights raises $50K to 'support' Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse (Article)
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/09/17/kyle-rittenhouse-kenosha-shooter-national-foundation-gun-rights/3487932001/
Update. Fundraising Sites Raises over $900,000 for Kyle Rittenhouse as Gofundme Block Support & Delete Campaigns (Article)
https://pulpitandpen.org/2020/09/01/christian-fundraising-site-raises-over-250000-for-kyle-rittenhouse-as-gofundme-block-support-delete-campaigns/
KYLE RITTENHOUSE Legal Defense Fund (DONATE NOW)
http://fightback.law/donate/
Fight Back
http://fightback.law/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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