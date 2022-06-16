Journalists Come Under Ukraine Artillery Fire In Donetsk Suburb [English Subtitles]

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.

Jun 15, 2022 With Today being another day of Attacks On Donetsk and the surrounding areas Journalists were racing to many shelling sites. Our team, myself & journalist Alexander Sheremet, filmed many homes and the Makiivka Chemical plant hit by artillery and/or mortar fire. After we reported at several civilian areas we went to Vostochnie Makiivka which was actively being shelled. At least 30 shells rained down all around me and journalist Alexander Sheremet while we were there. Many homes were damaged but we were able to report and made it to safety back in Donetsk. This is our report while under shelling. Our full extended report with the chemical plant and the many destroyed homes is in-process and as always will have full English and Russian translated Subtitles. We show you what the mainstream media won't. #RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. I show what the western media will not show you. We are very interested in what you think so please say what you think under this. In addition, you can support our journalism by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Or via crypto: BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28 ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media: https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc... https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancaster... https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancastern... https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancas... https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday https://vk.com/patricklancaster Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday Я независимый журналист, финансируемый только за счет пожертвований моих зрителей. Вы можете поддержать мою работу через Сбербанк, номер карты 4817760356637581

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nl5WWmKgCaQ

