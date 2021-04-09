GENERAL FLYNN EXPOSED MASSIVE CLINTON OBAMA SCANDAL (2019)

💥OBAMAGATEGeneral Flynn exposed the world’s biggest terrorist sleeper cell headquartered in US-Radical Islamist Fetullah Gulen’s network net worth $200BThis video published on youtube in 2019• Flynn discovered that the Obama administration was creating funding and arming of Jihadist who later waved the flag of ISIS• These jihadist actions were taking place in Turkey and Jordan.• Obama with the help of the help of CIA, NATO and his jihadist cronies, were seeking to top Assad in Syria.• Flynn can fry Mueller and 4 treasonous Presidents and take down the NWO agenda within America and at least the last 4 administrations• The Russia hoax is nothing more than to target Flynn, push him out of the Obama administration and to surpress the Gulen terrorist Network to be exposed.• These treasonous administrations created funding of ISIS for a coup in Turkey and growing the largest sleeper cell of terrorists in history.• Bombshell: It was Bill Clinton who brought Gulen and his terrorist network to the United States. In 1998 Bill rolled out the red carpet and had him flown here in a private CIA plane. He knew full well that Gulen was wanted in Turkey and other nations for terrorist activities.• Gulen owned over 200 charter schools, funded by the US and paid for with tax money.• The US/Jihadist morphed into thr Arab spring, destabilized the middle east and created the orchestrated migration crises.• Hillary took part in the launching of the Arab spring as secretary of state under the Obama administration.• Flynn blew the whistle on the involvement in the Gulen terrorist Network of the Obama administration and by default of HW Bush, G Bush, Clinton, the state department, FBI, CIA and the DOG.For more information: