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The Global Cult and their Agenda for Humanity: The Cosmic View and our Journey from Victim to Victor
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
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19 views • August 27, 2023

Join Max in an inspirational interview with martial artist, documentary filmmaker and podcaster David Whitehead about the global cult and their sub factions that have created the spiritual war humanity is currently within. David grew up with an insatiable curiosity about how the world operates and studied the warrior tradition. Martial arts helped him learn from his failures and fight for truth, freedom and justice. Max and David discuss how the great trials in our lives help us develop the courage, strength and expertise to become part of the solution. David talks about the cosmic vision, listening to our inner voice and remembering our soul mission. Some questions David explores are how can we build immunity to this cult, what is our true history and how can we use this experience with the dark to move from a victim mindset to a victor mindset.

Cult of the medics site: https://www.cultofthemedics.com

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healingmaxdavid whiteheadunbrokentruth warriorslowenthe global cult and their agenda for humanitythe cosmic view and our journey from victim to victor
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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