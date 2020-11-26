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FUNKIN J - Smooth Jazz, Relaxing Music, Study Music, Background Music
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111 views • November 26, 2020
We made this music to help you relax, for use as background music, and music to study by. This song is original music written by me (Chris Myers) and performed by some of the best studio musicians.
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Contact Information
[email protected]
[email protected]
Title: Funkin' J
Songwriter: Chris Myers, BMI
Publisher: Chris Myers Publishing, BMI
Photo by Dave Hoefler
Available on www.unsplash.com
#smoothjazz
#guitarjazz
#relax
#focus
#study
#contemporaryjazz
Thanks for tuning in. We appreciate your support.
Please Like, Subscribe and Comment. Let me know what other kinds of music you would like to hear.
Contact Information
[email protected]
[email protected]
Title: Funkin' J
Songwriter: Chris Myers, BMI
Publisher: Chris Myers Publishing, BMI
Photo by Dave Hoefler
Available on www.unsplash.com
#smoothjazz
#guitarjazz
#relax
#focus
#study
#contemporaryjazz
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