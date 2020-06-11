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"Fatal Contact :Bird Flu In America (2006)" - Shows Riots, Quarantines, Mass Graves,Respirators,Masks (Predictive Programming)
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130 views • June 11, 2020
During sweeps, in prime time on May 9, 2006, ABC aired, "Fatal Contact: Bird Flu in America." The sensationalized movie, follows an American businessman who represents the first human to human transfer of the H5N1 Avian flu virus in Hong Kong. After contacting it from a worker in a shipping factory, he flies back home and later succumbs to the virus, becoming patient "zero" in America. . This is the very essence of predictive programming, suppressed memories of a situation that has been implanted through the use of Hollywood movies and television shows. The subject matter of the show will present a crisis that the public hasn't been faced with, then present specific reactions that will subconsciously affect the viewers reasoned response if such an event occurs in the real world.
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