Enforcing an agenda of MASS EXTERMINATION and LOVING it!

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EVERYBODY, including all authorities, must refuse to obey orders coming down from above.
Schoolteachers must refuse to obey. The military must refuse to obey. The police must refuse to obey ...
....oh, and Irish Garda ... stop dancing, cease delighting in your own stupidity THINK! You dangerous bunch of absolute tossers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp3908-izEs
Kevin Boyle