Published 13 hours ago

THEY CHEATED! Voters Confess to Massive Fraud in 2020 Election in Stunning New Rasmussen Poll


According to voters themselves, AT LEAST 28% of mail-in ballots are fraudulent. That's (at least) 18 million votes, or 12% of the 2020 turnout.


33% of current Biden supporters who voted by mail in 2020 said they did so fraudulently.


We break it down - That implies a 7.5 million vote assymetry.


More at Rasmussen Reports: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/


Free Daily Updates: https://www.rasmussenreports.com/dail...

