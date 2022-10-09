Is this strange device being hidden underneath the Vatican?

Jim Crenshaw





October 7, 2022





How Many Secrets Does The Vatican Still Have?

I have seen many stories on this, not sure if it is true but it would not surprise me in the least. The powers that be (evil) have a great amount of technology we have not been told about or can possibly understand. I will let you make up your own mind.





The idea of a time machine able to playback important historical events is ethereal. It opens the doors to tons of possibilities such as recalling specific historical details, recording photographic evidence, and much more. By description this machine is not really a time machine but I guess for lack of a better term that is what they use.

Source: Video Advice on YouTube





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/V8TGfFLsbBIw/