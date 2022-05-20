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Welcome to the System, Everyone's a Victim... But You Don't Have To Be
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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689 views • May 20, 2022
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***** Sources for this video *****

Intro vid: Tom MacDonald - "The System": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OshNahVo9-c

Key Statistics: https://www.bradyunited.org/key-statistics

A bill that would set gas price limits and prevent 'exploitative' cost hikes is headed for a House vote: http://businessinsider.com/bill-set-gas-price-limits-headed-for-house-vote-2022-5

Doug Casey’s Latest on Sri Lanka:
https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/587JozoK9sh5sFpNWZqvrA

Alex Jones Gay Frogs Bit:
https://youtu.be/8sh9vYu4i5c

Printer Go BRRR Anime Version:
https://youtu.be/WEMCYBPUR00

IRAN: Digital Food Rationing rolls out using Biometric IDs amid food riots - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/CPPQ2X8VoRQ
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