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Welcome to the System, Everyone's a Victim... But You Don't Have To Be
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689 views • May 20, 2022
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Intro vid: Tom MacDonald - "The System": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OshNahVo9-c
Key Statistics: https://www.bradyunited.org/key-statistics
A bill that would set gas price limits and prevent 'exploitative' cost hikes is headed for a House vote: http://businessinsider.com/bill-set-gas-price-limits-headed-for-house-vote-2022-5
Doug Casey’s Latest on Sri Lanka:
https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/587JozoK9sh5sFpNWZqvrA
Alex Jones Gay Frogs Bit:
https://youtu.be/8sh9vYu4i5c
Printer Go BRRR Anime Version:
https://youtu.be/WEMCYBPUR00
IRAN: Digital Food Rationing rolls out using Biometric IDs amid food riots - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/CPPQ2X8VoRQ
2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate
Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/
***** Follow us on these platforms *****
DollarVigilante.tv | https://dollarvigilante.tv (Our decentralized platform)
LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
***** Connect with us on social media *****
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos
***** Sources for this video *****
Intro vid: Tom MacDonald - "The System": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OshNahVo9-c
Key Statistics: https://www.bradyunited.org/key-statistics
A bill that would set gas price limits and prevent 'exploitative' cost hikes is headed for a House vote: http://businessinsider.com/bill-set-gas-price-limits-headed-for-house-vote-2022-5
Doug Casey’s Latest on Sri Lanka:
https://dollarvigilante.tv/w/587JozoK9sh5sFpNWZqvrA
Alex Jones Gay Frogs Bit:
https://youtu.be/8sh9vYu4i5c
Printer Go BRRR Anime Version:
https://youtu.be/WEMCYBPUR00
IRAN: Digital Food Rationing rolls out using Biometric IDs amid food riots - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/CPPQ2X8VoRQ
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