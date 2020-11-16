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SCOTUS Justice Warns of Bureaucratic Tyranny, But Solution Is LOCAL. Here It Is…
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59 views • November 16, 2020
Supreme Court Justice Alito mocked by NBC for addressing threats to both FREE SPEECH and FREE EXERCISE of RELIGION in our new regime of authoritarian rule by “experts”. Here’s how people across the political spectrum from Hollywood to churches like MacArthur’s LA Grace Community Church are taking back their lives by ignoring the dictates
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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