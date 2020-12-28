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Jenna Ellis Visits Joe Pags on the Future of the Election 12/19/20
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94 views • December 28, 2020
There was an attempt to steal the 2020 US Presidential Election from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. Legal remedies are underway as many lawsuits are filed in several key swing states, including Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania. Donald Trump’s legal team, the ‘ELITE STRIKE FORCE’ are hard at work on several cases. Members include Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Joe diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Jenna Ellis and Lin Wood.
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