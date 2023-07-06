Create New Account
America! Your Protection Has Been Removed!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/america-your-protection-has-been-removed/

Prophetic Message: America, Your Protection Has Been Removed! Brethren: Seek The LORD's Covering!

War will be increasing around the world.

In America, captivity is coming by her enemies.... from within and without! She has become like a 'sitting duck'..... a target in plain sight, for her protection has been removed, and she is now exposed."

americawarwarningcaptivitylaterrain333eizabeth marie

