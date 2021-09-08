MUST SEE THIS High also talks about weapons from Afghanistan coming back home to the USA to arm Antifa and BLM courtesy of China. 2022 will be known as the year of the mass die-off.

High also talks about weapons from Afghanistan coming back home to the USA to arm Antifa and BLM courtesy of China. High thinks what he calls “normies” will be getting a big cold bucket of water in the face soon, and things will change forever in how the public perceives what is going on in America. High also talks about Australia and the atrocity that is coming that will make them go wild and fight for liberty. High talks about all the millions of people who have gotten the shots and will probably die. It’s going to be so bad that 2022 will be known as the year of the mass die-off. High also talks about how many more people will wake up to the fact that the “USA was attacked” and that “we have been in an ongoing war.” High also talk real numbers of people who have actually gotten the shots. It is way less than the official numbers are saying, but for those people, death is probably coming for them. Phony inflated vax numbers is one more deception at work, according to High, because “they are selling the death shot.” High says the only thing that explains what is going on with CV19 and the push for injections is the “Deep State global criminals” are “killing people on purpose to depopulate the planetDeep State Deception Tricks Us into Thinking They’re Winning – Clif High | Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdogGreg HunterUSAWatchdog.comUSAWatchdog LLCP.O. Box 38184Greensboro NC 27438USA