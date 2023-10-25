Shooting battles continue between IDF and Palestinian Resistance in Jenin, West Bank.

From late last night or early this morning.

Adding from today:

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah met top leaders of the Palestinian militant factions Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and discussed what their alliance must do to "achieve a real victory for the resistance", Hezbollah said on Wednesday.

Part of an Iran-backed regional alliance, the heavily armed Hezbollah has had daily exchanges of fire with Israeli forces along the Israeli-Lebanese frontier since war broke out between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.

The meeting involved Hezbollah's Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala, Hezbollah said in a statement. It did not say when the meeting took place.

"An assessment was made of the international positions being taken and what the parties of the Axis of Resistance must do ... to realise a real victory for the resistance in Gaza and Palestinian and to halt the brutal aggression," Hezbollah said.

Adding:

The spokesperson for Islamic Jihad:

💬 "The crimes taking place in the West Bank will be met with a strong Palestinian response, soon to be manifested through guerilla actions."





