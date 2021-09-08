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Zohar: Even BBC Thinks This Could Be an E.T Ancient Megastructure from Saturn... [06.09.2021]
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123 views • September 08, 2021
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As we conclude Season One, our team of researchers explain that Göbekli Tepe is aligned with the Cygnus constellation and constructed in harmonic resonance with the periodic signals beaming from one of the constellation’s stars. These signals have been found to be transmitting multiples of eleven, which can be found in Pascal’s triangle, and encoded within the placement of the megalithic pillars. As the world’s oldest monument, built in the cradle of civilization, this discovery may be our strongest evidence connecting the establishment of human civilization under the rule of the Annunaki.
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
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38,960 views Premiered 13 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/p18hmCnDWuQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
As we conclude Season One, our team of researchers explain that Göbekli Tepe is aligned with the Cygnus constellation and constructed in harmonic resonance with the periodic signals beaming from one of the constellation’s stars. These signals have been found to be transmitting multiples of eleven, which can be found in Pascal’s triangle, and encoded within the placement of the megalithic pillars. As the world’s oldest monument, built in the cradle of civilization, this discovery may be our strongest evidence connecting the establishment of human civilization under the rule of the Annunaki.
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia
Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
38,960 views Premiered 13 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/p18hmCnDWuQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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