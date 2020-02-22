Tom Brady, Witches, DMT, & the Censorship

The most bizarre news of the week goes to Tom Brady, who revealed that his wife Gisele is a “good witch” and helps him win titles with altars and rituals.



A new spirituality is rising in America. An article from the daily mail states that “Witches now outnumber Presbyterians in America as number of Pagans soar to 1.5 MILLION”



In related news, it has been revealed through researcher Justen Faull that Silicon Valley tech titans have been attending the burning man festival and using the drug DMT to communicate with demonic spirits and receive innovative ways to build their new technology.



YouTube recently stated that they will be cracking down on what it deems to be “conspiracy.” AI algorithms have been programmed to seek out content that the platform doesn’t like in order to censor it by making it harder to find.



Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com



Please consider partnering with us!

Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/



You can also write to us at

IGBY

PO box 797

Decatur IL 62525



**Original Air Date 2/15/19**