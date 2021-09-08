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MAKE WOMEN GREAT AGAIN!
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42 views • September 08, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3387/bald-ape-meat-puppets-call-in-show-august-19th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3387-bald-ape-meat-puppets-call-in-show-august-19th-2016#t=0:0
“How do we get women to be patriotic again? Women in the West have been taught to question their instincts when it comes to real threats, and overreact to imaginary threats. I see this with the female response to the immigration crisis. The bigger problem is they don't realize the real threats, both physical and existential, that our men face.”
“With one brother in the military and another in law enforcement, I know whose lives will be on the line if things get bad, but most of my female friends seem to be fine with letting the migration of those who don't support Western values to continue unabated, while complaining about their husband not understanding how hard the morning routine is with the kids. Why do women treat strangers better than their loved ones, and how do we reignite patriotism, and a love of Western men, in women?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3387/bald-ape-meat-puppets-call-in-show-august-19th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3387-bald-ape-meat-puppets-call-in-show-august-19th-2016#t=0:0
“How do we get women to be patriotic again? Women in the West have been taught to question their instincts when it comes to real threats, and overreact to imaginary threats. I see this with the female response to the immigration crisis. The bigger problem is they don't realize the real threats, both physical and existential, that our men face.”
“With one brother in the military and another in law enforcement, I know whose lives will be on the line if things get bad, but most of my female friends seem to be fine with letting the migration of those who don't support Western values to continue unabated, while complaining about their husband not understanding how hard the morning routine is with the kids. Why do women treat strangers better than their loved ones, and how do we reignite patriotism, and a love of Western men, in women?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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