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CDC Have Scrapped The PCR 'Mimic' Test, But UK Continues To Use It, See Lateral Flow Test FAIL.
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50 views • January 04, 2022
CDC Have Scrapped The PCR 'Mimic' Test, But UK Continues To Use It, See Lateral Flow Test FAIL.
https://rumble.com/vrx5l7-cdc-have-scrapped-the-pcr-mimic-test-but-uk-continues-to-use-it-see-lateral.html
Source of original upload entitled:-
THE DAMNING EVIDENCE YOU CANNOT IGNORE THE EXEC. ORDER, THE SHOT, THE PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWFk7UWGmXzZ/
CDC Finally acknowledges, the PCR test, Is not fit for purpose, The PCR Test will be scrapped. Here's what they plan to do next. Kate Dalley of https://www.katedalleyshow.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the damning evidence exposing Big Pharma's deadly injection plan.
cdc 2019 Novel Corronavirus (2019 n_cov) Real Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
CDC influenza SARS-CoV-2 (Flu SC2) multiplex assay : fact sheet for healthcare providers
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/91409
To find the downloadable pdf in the vid use this html.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/multiplex.html
you will find:- cdc influenza sars Cov_2 (Flu Sc2) Multiplex Assay
EUA-CDC-Multiplex-ifu (The name of the download)
UK Column Confusing Report. Did The CDC Really Admit RT-PCR Tests are Invalid?
Armstrong Economics Article: - https://bit.ly/34707o6
UK Column Make Lite of Two Lateral Flow Test Results Taken Of Tap Water Which Produced Positive and Negative COVID-19 Results On Same Water Flow.
RSF Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3EJovJa
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-3rd-january-2022
SURELY THIIS IS THE END GAME WHEN THE COVID TESTING IS PROVEN TO BE FAKE.
THE PCR TEST WAS BASED ON A COMPUTER MODEL AND LOST ITS EUA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G3hLg2aKRUFT/
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
PCR TEST, SCRAPPED BY CDC
https://rumble.com/vrx5l7-cdc-have-scrapped-the-pcr-mimic-test-but-uk-continues-to-use-it-see-lateral.html
Source of original upload entitled:-
THE DAMNING EVIDENCE YOU CANNOT IGNORE THE EXEC. ORDER, THE SHOT, THE PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWFk7UWGmXzZ/
CDC Finally acknowledges, the PCR test, Is not fit for purpose, The PCR Test will be scrapped. Here's what they plan to do next. Kate Dalley of https://www.katedalleyshow.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the damning evidence exposing Big Pharma's deadly injection plan.
cdc 2019 Novel Corronavirus (2019 n_cov) Real Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
CDC influenza SARS-CoV-2 (Flu SC2) multiplex assay : fact sheet for healthcare providers
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/91409
To find the downloadable pdf in the vid use this html.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/lab/multiplex.html
you will find:- cdc influenza sars Cov_2 (Flu Sc2) Multiplex Assay
EUA-CDC-Multiplex-ifu (The name of the download)
UK Column Confusing Report. Did The CDC Really Admit RT-PCR Tests are Invalid?
Armstrong Economics Article: - https://bit.ly/34707o6
UK Column Make Lite of Two Lateral Flow Test Results Taken Of Tap Water Which Produced Positive and Negative COVID-19 Results On Same Water Flow.
RSF Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3EJovJa
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-3rd-january-2022
SURELY THIIS IS THE END GAME WHEN THE COVID TESTING IS PROVEN TO BE FAKE.
THE PCR TEST WAS BASED ON A COMPUTER MODEL AND LOST ITS EUA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G3hLg2aKRUFT/
---------------------------------------------------------
Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1).
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
PCR TEST, SCRAPPED BY CDC
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