© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mount Whitney - The Quest for the Summit
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • December 12, 2019
At an elevation of 14,505 feet, Mount Whitney is the tallest mountain in California AND the tallest peak in the Lower 48. Beyond the physical superlatives, hiking the Mount Whitney Trail is a beautiful experience in and of itself, and you don’t need any technical expertise if you tackle the main trail during the summer months.
This hike is in July of 2018 and with great weather just like the previous year. Starting from the campground in Whitney Portal, this hike concluded with successfully reaching the summit and enjoying the great view there.
This hike is in July of 2018 and with great weather just like the previous year. Starting from the campground in Whitney Portal, this hike concluded with successfully reaching the summit and enjoying the great view there.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.