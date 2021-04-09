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Justice Thomas Takes On Big Tech Censorship // SCOTUS Cites Laura Loomer
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118 views • April 09, 2021
Laura breaks down the US Supreme Court's decision to deny certiorari for her landmark anti trust Lawsuit against Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple, and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's opinion regarding Laura's case. Laura is joined by founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, Larry Klayman, who also served as Laura's legal counsel on this lawsuit.
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Follow Laura on Parler and Gab @LauraLoomer
and on Telegram at @LoomeredOfficial.
Subscribe to her website LOOMERED.com
Subscribe and share!
Follow Laura on Parler and Gab @LauraLoomer
and on Telegram at @LoomeredOfficial.
Subscribe to her website LOOMERED.com
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