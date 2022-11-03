Create New Account
They Taught Flat Earth In Schools Until Rockefeller Came Along
Jim Crenshaw


Nov 2, 2022


And the IQ's continue to plummet while stupid behavior continues to sky rocket...

Awesome clip here from Hibbeler Productions "The Next Level". Talks about how the Flat Earth used to be taught in schools and the public education system up until John D. Rockefeller got involved and decided to take over the education system (along with the medical industry).


One of his famous quotes was, "I don't want a nation of thinkers, I want a nation of workers", so ever since his involvement our knowledge base has drastically decreased, and true information has been intentionally withheld. With his involvement, schools turned into nothing more than "indoctrination stations" that are more interested in creating workers than giving out any sort of real education, or knowledge.

