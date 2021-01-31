BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Happened To SARS-1? 🦇
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
81 views • January 31, 2021
Jan 26, 2021



Dr. Sam Bailey

Around 17 years before Covid-19 and what is termed “SARS-CoV-2” there was SARS or SARS-CoV-1. But where did SARS go? And how does it relate to Covid-19?

#Sars1 #whereissars1 #covid19

References:
1. SARS - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Severe_acute_respiratory_syndrome
2. New York Times May 15, 2005: https://web.archive.org/web/20200128045809/https://www.nytimes.com/2005/05/15/health/after-its-epidemic-arrival-sars-vanishes.html
3. WHO SARS outbreak contained from Wayback Machine (Original Link removed):
https://web.archive.org/web/20210122012738/https://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2003/pr56/en/
4. SARS diagnosis: https://www.who.int/health-topics/severe-acute-respiratory-syndrome#tab=tab_2
5. New York Times May 6, 2003: https://web.archive.org/web/20171226211550/https://www.nytimes.com/2003/05/06/science/the-doctor-s-world-lessons-of-aids-applied-to-sars.html
6. The Lancet - Coronavirus as primary cause of SARS?: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(03)13967-0/fulltext
7. Cynomolgus monkey aka macaque: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crab-eating_macaque
8. Fredricks and Relman - Reconsideration of Koch’s Postulates: https://europepmc.org/backend/ptpmcrender.fcgi?accid=PMC172879&;blobtype=pdf
9. Cochrane Review - No standardised signs and symptoms for Covid-19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665/full?highlightAbstract=covid%7Cdiagnos%7C19%7Cdiagnosis%7Cdiagnosi%7Cdiagnoses
10. Bat cave mystery: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-017-07766-9
11. “Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus”: https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.ppat.1006698
12. Consensus document on the epidemiology of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS): https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/70863/WHO_CDS_CSR_GAR_2003.11_eng.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
13. Virus Mania - 10th German edition and 3rd English edition coming soon!

Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.

Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey

Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey

Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c

Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey

Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Keywords
covid-19covid19sars-cov-2dr sam baileysars-cov-1sars1whereissars1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Coco Somers
The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

The healing power of sage: An ancient herb for modern wellness

Laura Harris
Studies Associate Antioxidant-Rich Diets With Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Studies Associate Antioxidant-Rich Diets With Lower Lung Cancer Risk

Coco Somers
Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Study Identifies PICALM Protein as Molecular Link Between Fasting, Exercise, and Muscle Health

Petra Stone
Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Dietitian Outlines Protein Strategies When Appetite Declines

Coco Somers
No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

No pills required: Tiny daily tweaks tied to lower heart attack and stroke risk

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy