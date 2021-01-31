What Happened To SARS-1? 🦇

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Dr. Sam Bailey
Around 17 years before Covid-19 and what is termed “SARS-CoV-2” there was SARS or SARS-CoV-1. But where did SARS go? And how does it relate to Covid-19?
#Sars1 #whereissars1 #covid19
References:
1. SARS - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Severe_acute_respiratory_syndrome
2. New York Times May 15, 2005: https://web.archive.org/web/20200128045809/https://www.nytimes.com/2005/05/15/health/after-its-epidemic-arrival-sars-vanishes.html
3. WHO SARS outbreak contained from Wayback Machine (Original Link removed):
https://web.archive.org/web/20210122012738/https://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/releases/2003/pr56/en/
4. SARS diagnosis: https://www.who.int/health-topics/severe-acute-respiratory-syndrome#tab=tab_2
5. New York Times May 6, 2003: https://web.archive.org/web/20171226211550/https://www.nytimes.com/2003/05/06/science/the-doctor-s-world-lessons-of-aids-applied-to-sars.html
6. The Lancet - Coronavirus as primary cause of SARS?: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(03)13967-0/fulltext
7. Cynomolgus monkey aka macaque: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crab-eating_macaque
8. Fredricks and Relman - Reconsideration of Koch’s Postulates: https://europepmc.org/backend/ptpmcrender.fcgi?accid=PMC172879&;blobtype=pdf
9. Cochrane Review - No standardised signs and symptoms for Covid-19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665/full?highlightAbstract=covid%7Cdiagnos%7C19%7Cdiagnosis%7Cdiagnosi%7Cdiagnoses
10. Bat cave mystery: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-017-07766-9
11. “Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus”: https://journals.plos.org/plospathogens/article?id=10.1371%2Fjournal.ppat.1006698
12. Consensus document on the epidemiology of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS): https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/70863/WHO_CDS_CSR_GAR_2003.11_eng.pdf?sequence=1&;isAllowed=y
13. Virus Mania - 10th German edition and 3rd English edition coming soon!
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